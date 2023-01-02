A young lady was captured in a viral video threatening to fight her father for showing them disrespect

The lady wearing a red dress wept bitterly in front of everyone at a family party as she blamed her dad for attending the event with a side chick

As seen in the clip, people tried to calm the agitated lady down and kept her away from the old man

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

A video of a Luo lady threatening to beat her father at a family gathering has elicited mixed reactions.

Lady almost beats father for attending family gathering with side chick. Photo: Mariana Mariana/ TikTok.

Source: UGC

According to the person who shared the video on TikTok, the clip was captured in Kisumu.

Lady almost beats her dad

The clip depicted the lady crying profusely and almost attacking her own father for attending the get-together event with a side chick.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The young beauty was angry with her aging father for coming home with another woman.

The lady in a red dress could have attacked her dad violently, were it not for the crowd that grabbed her away.

Some relatives were heard daring her to lay hands on the old man while others shielded her father.

The clip was first shared on TikTok by Mariana Mariana but another netizen reshared it on Twitter.

The clip has ignited massive reactions on social media with many netizens slamming the young lady for going overboard.

Watch the video:

Man chases daughter away after wife's death

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady was chased away by her father after her mum's death.

In a touching TikTok video, she said that her father chased her away, saying she doesn't belong to him biologically.

She stayed in the bush for a long time and was taken in by a close relative. The young lady faced hardship and revealed she got married at the age of 19. A year after her marriage, she took in but would contract HIV.

She said that her marriage hit the rocks, making her leave with the baby as her estranged hubby was toxic. Her two other siblings would later join her as they couldn't remain with their dad who maltreated them.

Source: TUKO.co.ke