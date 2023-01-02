A very beautiful little girl has been hailed for her impressive skills and ability to perfectly peel boiled eggs like an adult

In a video seen on the TikTok handle of Chipepper, the girl joined her grandmother to do the task that many find a little daunting

The fine little girl has amazed TikTok users after the video was posted on the platform on Monday, January 2

TikTok users have been impressed by the video of a fine little girl who can perfectly peel eggs.

The girl was seen doing impressively well in the task that many people find a little hard.

The girl perfectly peeled the egg. Photo credit: TikTok/@chipepper1.

Source: UGC

In the 37 seconds clip, the kid joined her grandmother to peel the boiled eggs without damaging the one in her hand.

Video of a little girl peeling eggs with her grandma

The eggs were poured in a bowl of water to make them cold and easier to peel.

It is said to be the girl's first time of trying the task. Peeling boiled eggs could look simple, but some adults fail at it.

Chipepper who posted the video hailed the girl for her prowess given that she was doing it for the first time.

The video was captioned:

"Omo Agba. first time seeing her grandma peeling eggs and she did it perfect. Catch them young."

The video has been liked many times due to how nice it is.

Watch the video below:

