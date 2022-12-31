A heavily blessed mum who gave birth to amazing quadruplets has posted a video to celebrate the end of 2022

The mother mosted the 9 seconds clip on Saturday, December 31 showing the four kids who are growing very fast

She is full of thanks to God for the amazing gifts of the children as she said they are stepping into 2023 with grace

A mum who welcomed four children at once is currently counting her blessings as the year comes to an end.

The video capturing the kids was posted on TikTok by @thequadruplet_c4 and it shows how fast they are growing.

The mum is full of thanks to God for the quadruplets. Photo credit: TikTok/@thequadruplet_c4.

From the video, it could be seen that the kids comprise three boys and a girl and they seem very excited in the video.

In other videos on her TikTok handle, the mother shows the progress of the children.

Mum who gave birth to quadruplets

There is also a viral video showing when she newly gave birth to them and how big her baby bump was.

In the latest video, the mum thanked God for 2022 and said the family is entering the year 2023 with more grace.

She captioned the new video:

"Lord I thank you for 2022 ., we step into 2023 with your grace."

Watch the video below:

