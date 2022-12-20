A lady has stunned people with the size of her twin pregnancy which she shared online in a TikTok video

The short video was posted on Monday, December 19, by Aminah who said she spent half of 2022 being pregnant

Over 60k people have so far liked the video and it has been viewed over 400k times as friends wish her well

A TikTok mum has posted a video to showcase her large twin pregnancy and her beautiful babies.

The mum named Aminah posted the video on Monday, December 19, saying she has been pregnant for half of 2022.

The mum gave birth to adorable twin babies. Photo credit: TikTok/@datblackwoman.

Source: UGC

As of Tuesday afternoon, December 20, the video already received over 400k views as friends besieged it to wish her and her babies well.

Video of a mother with large baby bump

In the 14 seconds clip, Aminah counted down from the month of January, showing how her baby bump grew up to the point she gave birth in September.

Her twin babies, a boy and a girl are already growing up fast and they look so stunning in the video.

Aminah captioned the video:

"2023 catch me OUTSIDE because I was pregnant the half of the year and the remaining half I was healing from a traumatic c section. But 2023, baby ama be outside shaking everything shakeable."

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@Georgie said:

"Was worth it in the end, beautiful kids and mom."

@Dayane_leoncia commented:

"Omggg they sooooo cuteeee."

@Miss white said:

"Tapping into this blessing with faith."

@Brittany Jones609 said:

"They are absolutely adorable."

@Djediane_ said:

"Tapping onto this blessing!! Your babies are beautiful!!!"

@Melissaswardrobe commented:

"Omg they are soooooo cute!!"

@Gina Barnabas said:

"A VERY BIG CONGRATULATIONS."

@mercyagbejimi560 commented:

"Me too I hated being pregnant this whole year."

@Kweenie said:

"Such a amazingly beautiful family."

Mum posted video of her twin pregnancy

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a mum who just welcomed twins posted a video to celebrate.

The woman also showed the moment when she was in labour at the hospital.

A lot of her followers celebrated with her in the comment section.

Source: Legit.ng