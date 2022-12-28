A Nigerian man gave his mother a wonderful reply after she complained to him about where she lived

The grateful youth built her a fine house and showed off a bit of its lovely interior on social media

Social media users showered encomiums on the young man for caring for his mother and sent him kind thoughts

A young Nigerian man has taken to social media to flaunt the bungalow house he built for his mother.

According to him, his mother had complained to him about where she lived previously.

He built her a new house. Photo Credit: TikTok/@jagudaomoaina

In a TikTok video, he showcased the poor state of her previous abode and then the lovely new house with a small view of its interior.

The grateful son said he decided to build the new house for his other because she deserves more. He could be seen spraying money on her in the TikTok clip.

"My mother complained of where she was living before.

"I decided to build this for her because she deserves more," he wrote in the clip.

Social media reactions

official goldendamsel said:

"Your own children will do the same for you inshallah you will not die young, your glory will started shine and will not stop inshallah congrat."

Your fav Ex girlfriend said:

"God bless you as you make this mama smile you child will do more than that for you inshallah."

PaparazziOla1 said:

"God will be with you my Bruh you do the best."

Ade Mide Ayomide said:

"May God bless you more I love this... may continue to provide for you to do more than this for her."

Ewatomi said:

"May almighty allah bless you and u will never lack and the god that do your own will provide for me to do what I have in mind for my mom too."

yallmeetadeola8 said:

"Congratulations darling more blessings ahead of you."

B bless said:

"Congrats and May God continue to enrich your pocket bro."

