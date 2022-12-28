A Nigerian lady has shown people how her life changed from a fufu seller to a person living in the UK

After showing how she used to prepare her fufu before going out to sell the food, a video captured her and her husband abroad

Many people congratulated the fufu seller as some prayed for the same blessing for their families in 2023

A Nigerian lady, @prettyfailuch, who used to hawk fufu is now living her dream. In a video shared on her TikTok page, she showed how she used to prepare akpu (fufu) while in Nigeria.

Seconds into the video, one could see how she always arranged her pieces of fufu inside a bowl before hawking them around.

People were happy that her story changed for good. Photo source: TikTok/@prettyfailuch

Fufu seller and husband relocate to the UK

Towards the end of the video, she showed off two international passports as she and her lover laughed while wheeling their bags in the airport.

Arriving in the UK, they hugged themselves with smiles on their faces to show they are in their land of opportunities. She appreciated God for everything.

Watch the video below:

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 300 comments with more than 14,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

willianfred02 said:

"Always appreciate the man in your life.. because he made it possible for you.. always remember where you are coming from."

Sharon said:

"Na to start selling akpu like dis."

Love said:

"Congratulations my darling I see myself there soon."

chinny said:

"Akpu selling mood activated. I must reach UK."

SkincarewithMabel said:

"Pls try leave ur business with someone n dnt abandon it."

MummyP&P said:

"Congratulations to you, Emma am happy for you both."

Tik Toker said:

"Congratulations dear I see myself they soon best wishes."

ekechukwupascalin said:

"I'm so happy for you I pray God bless me like this I won't misuse the opportunity."

