A Nigerian lady who did not want a girl's hair to be cut went out of her way to take the kid to a salon

To make her neighbour's kid hair, the lady had to buy her things to snack and soft drink as she tried to keep her still

Many people who saw how the girl's braids turned out wondered how joyful her parents would be when they see it

A kind Nigerian lady, @iam_tracydaisy, has gone online to share a video of how she took her neighbour's daughter to the salon to make her hair.

She said that she had to step in because the girl does not want anybody to touch her hair and her parents were going to cut it for that reason.

People praised the neighbour for being kind. Photo source: TikTok/@iam_tracydaisy

Kid cries while making Ghana weaving

At the salon, the lady had the girl's hair washed. She had to keep the girl calm by buying things like soft drinks for her.

After the washing, it took the hairdresser much effort to weave the kid's hair, she just was never still. At a point, she knelt on the chair she ought to be sitting on.

When the patient stylist was done, the kid looked so beautiful. The neighbour said that the girl would be rocking the Ghana weaving till February.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Tima said:

"Let’s see her parents reaction ohhh, d hair fit her tho."

rohze.nneoma said:

"The funny thing is the kind of shakara they'll do after making the hair ooo."

Munachi said:

"Tears in her eyes and she’s still drinking her coke."

Ruthina004 said:

"Well done, beautiful hair but Ghana weaving is painful na. Next time plait single braid."

$tallion said:

"Oh God bless you so much. this was me as a child."

Sanit M5 said:

"You done put smile on her face GOD bless you happy Xmas in advance."

Twitchy said:

"The hairstyle seems to be tight, hope she’s okey."

She replied:

"I was even scared the hair will pull out cause the woman didn't hold it tight."

