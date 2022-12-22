A Nigerian man has married a lady he first chatted with on Twitter, seven months after the online encounter

The man's wife named Fatima Faguji posted photos of their wedding on Twitter on Thursday, December 22

Their interesting chat which started with a simple Sallah wishes was also posted alongise the wedding photos

A Nigerian man and woman who met on Twitter have been joined in happy wedlock.

The beautiful lady named Fatima Faguji posted photos of their wedding on December 22.

Fatima and Yahaya got married 7 months after meeting on Twitter. Photo credit: Twitter/@fatimafaguji.

According to Fatima, she and Umar Yahaya got married some seven months after they first chatted on Twitter.

Weding photos of bride who met her husband on Twitter

Screnshots of their first online chat were also posted alongside the wedding photos.

The chat was just a simple Salla wishes and Yahaya telling Fatima how beautiful she is.

Their online connection have now ended in a beautiful marriage that the two of them so much appreciate.

Fatima wrote in the tweet:

"We did a thing over the weekend and I forgot to update you guys … yay. I got married to my favorite person 7months after we met on Twitter Allah is great Alhamdulillah."

In response to the tweet, Yahaya her husband wrote:

"Barakallah Masha Allah! Alhamdulillah for this blessing & more, may Allah Ta'ala bless our journey together. I love you beyond words my wife."

See the full tweet below:

Reactions from Twitter users

@its_ahmard said:

"Make sure it’s Eid. Find out her hometown. Tell her they are lucky to have a beautiful daughter like her."

@iamremraj said:

"Congrats great people. Your home is blessed!."

@MusaKallah reacted:

"Congratulations. Fatima. I am so so happy may Allah bless your matrimony. Ameen"

@abdullahhi_ said:

"This whole thing happened in 7 months ooo just 7month god abeg I need to end this relationship this week."

