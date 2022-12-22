An Oyinbo man who visited Nigeria has been seen fetching firewood and trying to carry it on his head

Elvis Chi Nwosu, a Norwegian born to a Nigerian mum posted the photos on Twitter on Wednesday, December 21

Elvis said he brought the Oyinbo man to Nigeria and he decided to visit Afikpo, Ebonyi state, where he fetched the firewood

An Oyinbo man who went to fetch firewood in Afikpo, Ebonyi state, has gone viral on Twitter.

The man's photo was tweeted by Elvis Chi Nwosu, a Norwegian born to a Nigerian mum.

The Oyinbo man went to Afikpo to fetch firewood. Photo credit: Twitter/OsloCouncilman.

Source: Twitter

According to Elvis who said his mother is from Nkwerre in Imo state, he brought the Oyinbo man on a visit to Nigeria.

Photo of Oyinbo man fetching firewood in Afikpo

He said the man was in Afikpo in 2019 and he went on the firewood-fetching expedition.

In the photo he posted, the Oyinbo man was seen bending down to carry the firewood tied together.

Elvis captioned the photo:

"I once took my Norwegian friend who visited Nigeria with me to get some fire wood in Afikpo."

Many Nigerians are reacting to the photo as they find it very interesting. Elvis added in the comment section:

"I am from Holmlia in Oslo Norway. My mum is from Nkwerre in Imo State. We visited the great Eleris of Afikpo. He carried it all the way home, and we cooked a pepper soup with it before going out to a local joint for a dance."

See the full tweet below:

Reactions from Twitter users

@EstherOkogwu said:

"Afikpo indeed is a place to be visit. The cave is also an interesting place to be too... it's located behind Government Secondary School."

@ngozi_ngwu commented:

"Is he the one carrying the firewood or the firewood is carrying him."

@cosmasoften said:

"I’m sure he had a good time lol."

Source: Legit.ng