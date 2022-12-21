A video of two kids trying to console themselves in the presence of their mother has got many talking

A boy who started crying refused the help of his sister to calm him, an act that broke her emotionally

Seeing that his sister was hurt by his action, the weeping boy stopped crying and instead hugged the girl

A mother, @boymom2u2, has shared a very emotional video of her children as she said that the kids' behaviour could teach people about love.

In the clip, a kid threw tantrums as he kept crying. To calm him, his sister offered a hug and he pushed her away. She tried again to kiss him, and he declined.

People said that the woman's kids are lovely. Photo source: TikTok/@boymom2u2

Source: UGC

Lovely siblings cry together

Pained that her effort was futile, she faced the boy and joined him in crying. Touched by her outburst of emotions, he stopped and hugged her.

Sharing the video on TikTok, the mother said:

"If everyone could problem solve as well as these babies, wait for the hug."

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Mohamed said:

"So you have always that solution in your house."

banjo said:

"Other boy is busy minding his business."

Tawker Lee said:

"Potential good man and woman. they know what they had to do."

praise chelsea said:

"This is exactly how I and my Best friend are when we have issues."

C.Dozie.C said:

"It had been this way from begining."

TUTGODD said:

"Me watching it twice because the Gal was cute."

Honey Bun said:

"So beautiful little angels no the real meaning of love."

user5930722034066 said:

"I can't stop watching even after several times."

Daniel li said:

"I love this lovely family."

