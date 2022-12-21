“Minding His Business”: Boy Cries in Front of Mum, Baby Sister Tries to Hug & Kiss Brother to Calm Him in Clip
- A video of two kids trying to console themselves in the presence of their mother has got many talking
- A boy who started crying refused the help of his sister to calm him, an act that broke her emotionally
- Seeing that his sister was hurt by his action, the weeping boy stopped crying and instead hugged the girl
A mother, @boymom2u2, has shared a very emotional video of her children as she said that the kids' behaviour could teach people about love.
In the clip, a kid threw tantrums as he kept crying. To calm him, his sister offered a hug and he pushed her away. She tried again to kiss him, and he declined.
Lovely siblings cry together
Pained that her effort was futile, she faced the boy and joined him in crying. Touched by her outburst of emotions, he stopped and hugged her.
Sharing the video on TikTok, the mother said:
"If everyone could problem solve as well as these babies, wait for the hug."
Watch the video below:
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:
Mohamed said:
"So you have always that solution in your house."
banjo said:
"Other boy is busy minding his business."
Tawker Lee said:
"Potential good man and woman. they know what they had to do."
praise chelsea said:
"This is exactly how I and my Best friend are when we have issues."
C.Dozie.C said:
"It had been this way from begining."
TUTGODD said:
"Me watching it twice because the Gal was cute."
Woman in black gown marries rich man with no kids 20 years after her 1st marriage, video stirs reactions
Honey Bun said:
"So beautiful little angels no the real meaning of love."
user5930722034066 said:
"I can't stop watching even after several times."
Daniel li said:
"I love this lovely family."
Daughters dance in front of their father
Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a video showed the moment two beautiful daughters employed dance moves as a strategy to get money from their father.
In a video shared by one of the children, @rarediamond038, they both filed out into their balcony as they anticipated their daddy coming out.
When the man saw them, he could not stop laughing at their mischief as he dipped his hand into his pocket and gave them enough money to make hair.
