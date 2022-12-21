A mother has shown just how much her daughter loves her father as she moved towards his defence

To get a reaction out of her daughter, the woman pretended to be in a fight with her husband as she shook him

Social media users who saw the dramatic way the kid sunk her teeth into her mother's hand could not stop laughing

A mother, @mafaldagomes004, has shared a very funny video on TikTok to show how protective her daughter is of her father and the bond between them.

In a short clip, the mother pretended to be fighting her husband who was carrying the baby. Immediately the mother laid her hands on the man, the kid defended him.

Kid defends her dad

As a way to make the mother stop, the kid bit her hand. People who were around were amazed at the girl's action.

There were many parents in the mother's comment section who said that the kid used her best weapon.

Watch the video below:

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 2,000 comments with more than 70,000 likes.

Below are some of the reactions:

MaMpo said:

"Interesting how she chooses her best weapon, teeth instead of slaps."

A.Adekunle said:

"There's something special, about baby girls and their dads."

Chandra Leonard said:

"Lol! How she knows how to fight already her wee little self."

curb_ur_criticism said:

"Her instincts was to protect him at all cost."

Eroline said:

"Mom she not playing, she knows she is not ur child it's Dad princess."

baby said:

"Let her know princess that nobody messes with daddy and gets away with it."

user5082316002323 said:

"The way I love my husband I’m scared of having a girl."

