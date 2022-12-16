Two fans in Qatar recently confused football lovers after wearing customized diamond jerseys to watch a match at one of Qatar's stadium

Both of them wore costumes that indicated a rivalry between Cristiano Ronaldo number 7 jersey and Lionel Messi's number 10 as people

As they walked into the stadium, other football fans were left confused how they managed to have come up with such jersey

Two football fans shocked other football fans at a stadium in Qatar after they surprisingly showed up in a customized diamond jerseys.

In a video posted by @musafaatundednut on December 14, both of them was wearing the customized jersey that indicated Cristiano Ronaldo's jersey number 7 and Lionel Messi's jersey number 10.

Fans storms stadium wearing customized diamond football jerseys /Credit:@musafaatundeednut

Source: Instagram

Ronaldo-Messi rivalry

Both fans were said to have stormed the stadium with the Ronaldo-Messi rivalry ideology as they one of them who wore number 10 jersey was seen holding a prototype of a world cup trophy while the other was walking trophyless.

There actions were trailed by massive reactions from football fans around the world as they wondered how the costume was worn.

The video has generaterd thounsands of like and engagement as at the time of writing this report.

watch the video here:

Netizens react

"I created this costume, you wear it layer by layer, its very easy."

"As long as they wear number 7, it means Ronaldo is god of football. ."

"Football fans do the most ."

"Na Morocco fans be that"

"I have it is an LED form . It’s just a flexible shirt."

"Shine shine Bobo"

"Everybody mind their business. Try am for 9ja dem go look u fall"

"This Qatar is one of the sweetest. The behind the scenes are too much fun to watch."

"I have it is an LED form. It’s just a flexible shirt"

