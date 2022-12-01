A man who looks so much like Brazil football star, Neymar, recently confused football lovers at a stadium

The doppelganger stormed the stadium in the company of fake security and people believed it was Neymar

As he walked into the stadium, fans including security personnel surrounded him to take photos

Brazil player, Neymar's doppelganger, shocked fans at a stadium after he surprisingly showed up and everyone thought he was Neymar.

The doppelganger identified as Sosia Doney looks so much like the Brazilian football star that even the security personnel at the stadium believed and joined in taking photos.

Neymar's look-alike storms stadium Photo Credit: @brfootball/TikTok

Source: UGC

Neymar was however not present in the stadium at the time of the incident as he earlier shared a photo of his foot wrapped in a compression boot.

In the photo, he laid on a bed, as he watched the game on TV. Sadly, his fans were fooled by the ‘fake’ Neymar who shockingly showed up at the stadium.

A video of fans lining up to take selfies with Neymar’s lookalike has gone viral on TikTok. The clip was shared by @brfootball via the platform.

Social media reactions

@monakhadar143 said:

"The guy speaking Arabic saying he is neymar from ali express and telling the girl calm down he is not the real neymar."

@19.vasileva.48 commented:

"Neymar just posted video how he was home and watching the match."

@jake_is_cool13 stated:

"Bro why would it be neymar he would be on the bench or on the pitch not in the stands."

@celestinaa739 reacted:

"Neymar must have laughed at this but it's okay. Neymar does know him, they've met before."

@live_life_right_know added:

"He is Neymar, but why did he have tattoo?"

@laava_01 stated:

"This is what happen when you buy Neymar at Shoppe."

Watch the video below:

Comedian Sabinus look-alike causes serious commotion

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man who looks like popular comedian, Sabinus, has been trending on TikTok.

In a video making rounds online, the young man dressed like the comedian and stormed the streets of Aba, Abia state. Eyewitnesses who saw him thought he was the original comedian and they gathered around him like they saw a celebrity.

The young man who actually looks like the comedian, rocked Sabinus' uniform blue and black attire, including a very short tie.

Source: Legit.ng