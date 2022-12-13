A married woman who makes ends meet as a caterer is heartbroken after catching her younger sister sleeping with her own hubby

The 33-year-old woman has been married for five years and supports her sister's nursing education as their widowed mum is not well to do

Now, her husband is scared of her calmness over the situation while her sister has been taken to their mum's place with no explanation

A lady is seeking advice on what to do after catching her younger sister having se*xual int*ercourse with her husband on the sofa.

A female TikToker who narrated the story sent to her anonymously said the lady in question is 33 years old and works as a caterer while her husband is a businessman.

They have been married for 5 years. Photo Credit: Frizkes

Source: Getty Images

While she has been married for five years, her younger sister will walk down the aisle in three months' time.

The lady said that she supports her sister who is in nursing school because their mum, a widow, is not financially buoyant.

How it happened

The woman said that she is not usually at home by reason of her work and that she gives her sister food to give her husband all the time.

This is as her younger sister stays with them whenever her school is on vacation. It was one of those days she sent her sister to deliver food to her man at home that she caught them in the act.

"It was as if I was going mad... This sister of mine is engaged to be married in three months time," the narrator said in the words of the affected lady.

Since the incident, she said her husband is scared of her calmness over the situation and fears she might poison him.

"He is now scared of me. He thinks I might poison him..."

The lady doesn't know how to break the sad incident to her mum who is hypertensive. Her sibling who committed the act was just sent home.

Watch the videos below:

Social media reactions

kindness Agu said:

"Ask them if they love each other, and if yes let them bi then walk away in peace and open ur heart for another love but keep ur sister far."

rowdiest said:

'Take heart ❤️, women give prioritize ur marriages, don't allow ur husband's to get to d house before u. put ur houses in order."

julietchukwuma857 said:

"Women chai:if you re married pls serve ur husband especially food for there is connection between food husband n wife:take it or leave it."

Emily Edward635 said:

"Don't have that conversation with hi. yet but have the conversation with sisters husband to be let her know how it feels."

@Silinbabs0 said:

"She shouldn’t tell him anything but rather inform her sister’s boyfriend that is about to marry her and let her feel the pain too."

