A young lady set tongues wagging when she told her man how to properly hold her waist when they were in public

The video of the romantic moment was posted on TikTok by The King Emzy and it has since recieved over 375k views

The video appears to have captured the lady and her man during a wedding, but their nice attachment to each other has gone viral

A curvy lady who is very bold has told her man how to hold her waist properly in public.

This much was seen in a romantic video posted on TikTok by The King Emzy. The video appears to have been recorded at a wedding.

The lady told her man to use her and hold her anyhow he wants. Photo credit: TikTok/@thekingemzy.

In the seven seconds video posted on Saturday, December 10, the lady and her man were posing for photos but it appears she didn't like how the man held her losely.

Lady goes viral after telling her man to hold her well

She therefore positioned her waist and asked the man to hold her properly and tight too, leaving people in laughter.

The young man too could not help but to laugh it out, but not after he had obeyed his woman and held her closer.

The video has gone viral on TikTok and excited many users who find it hilarious. It has been viewed a whopping 375k times.

Reactions from TikTok users

@Queen of memes said:

"You are saying ei."

@OHEMAA BERTY reacted:

"The pressure is getting worser."

@Abena said:

"Babe use her."

@Rufina Krobea commented:

"Hold her."

@Precious Pearl said:

"Value is working here."

@Mhaame Efua Papaabi said:

"Heaven is the goal for some of us wai."

@MELVY said:

"The way you all said Ei."

@Adelaide Akuffo Osei said:

"The man is shy."

@iamnanaboateng commented:

"My future wife hope you are seeing what your fellow woman dey say."

@amadedonmoshe226 reacted:

"Oga hold her na."

@user743591228265 said:

"Such freedom."

