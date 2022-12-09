A woman refused to let her husband drink water and drop cup as she sat on his lap and danced to Buga, a song by Kizz Daniel and Tekno

The young wife was seen performing her romantic dance moves in a video posted on TikTok by Maya Kay

The video has attracted the attention of other TikTok users and at the moment, it has received over 12k likes

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

A TikTok lady has posted a video showing her disturbing her husband's peace when he was resting.

The short video was posted by Maya Kay who sat on her hubby's lap to dance to Buga, a viral song by Kizz Daniel featuring Tekno.

The man sat calmly as his wife danced for him. Photo credit: TikTok/@maya_kay0.

Source: UGC

The man was busy with what he was doing but the woman wanted some attention from him so she came up with the dance.

Woman dances Buga for her husband

Interestingly, the man refused to react in anger as his woman said it is what he signed up for.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

The video has attracted TikTok users who took to the comment section to have a say.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@Queen vashty said:

"Who else sees Felicia Osei here.... you guys look alike or?"

@abenaconstance507 reacted:

"She said wake up and he's still sitting."

@laidback said:

"Temptation of the highest order."

@Bless Kuzagbe558 commented:

"Oooooo sister you are too much."

@user4492617816438 said:

"As if he doesn't like it."

@Joebel_Klodin commented:

"First I thought is Felicia osei."

@Abdulrahman Tobiloba said:

"Baba dey enjoy go lolo ooo."

@user5687010024970 commented:

"Ok am also marrying before the year ends."

@Traceyagyeiwaa said:

"You do all so lovely."

@NAUME DAISY commented:

"This is so me...the way I disturb someone here."

@kabijatujalloh said:

"God bless me with my husband."

@Prince Klein496 reacted:

"Worry him for me la."

Woman dances in the middle of the road

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a woman burst into a strong dance in the middle of the road.

The woman danced while standing in front of a bus that appeared to be on a journey.

A lot of people on TikTok appreciated the woman's dance talent.

Source: Legit.ng