A young lady has spoken to her friends on the need to be the humble one in marriage so it will not crash

The lady said that in many cases men feel proud after they have married a woman and would not want to apologise

Many male social media users who watched her video hailed her for speaking what they considered the truth

A young Nigerian lady at a bridal shower has spoken to her friends and advised them on how to keep their marriages.

In a video shared by @crownwealth600, the lady in Yoruba language told the ladies around her on the need to always apologise to their husbands.

Many men agreed with the lady's pieces of advise. Photo source: TikTok/@crownwealth600

Source: UGC

Apologise to your husbands

She revealed that some men's egos are so big that they would sometimes not want to say sorry when they are wrong. She added it is the wives' role to calm things down and know how to appeal to them.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Before starting her "bedroom" lecturer, she made the ladies know that all of them are not going to end up with the same kind of man.

Watch the video below:

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 600 comments with more than 17,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Imole said:

"This lady needs to be protected by federal government of united state."

FEDOLY$MONEY said:

"Na highness Dey carry her go far."

Lizzytom12 said:

"Una talk say na highness, but know say na weytin Dey mind highness dey talk out. You too much sis mi jare."

sayzolar6 said:

"First time I see young lady talk sense, u are bless my sister tell them more."

harbimborlah6 said:

"When you see a trained Gurl, you shall see them."

Aronky Kj said:

"Is she married? Has she been there before? Since when? Lol."

Anike Shukurat said:

"God bless you I think this is the best talk."

Olatunde Murel said:

"Unusual wisdom. Your days will be good and blessed. All your heart desires for good will be granted IJN. Blessed."

Husband washed wife's clothes

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian lady, @geeneeposh, stirred massive reactions on TikTok after sharing a short video showing her husband washing her clothes.

Filming against a background showing the man doing the laundry, the woman saluted her hubby, saying that the man is her real "Odogwu".

The woman also praised husbands who assist their wives with house chores. As the woman made the TikTok video, the man kept on washing.

Source: Legit.ng