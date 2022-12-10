A video of a kid trying to make her father and mother show themselves love in her presence has gone viral

In the clip, the kid had to insistently drag her father's and mother's heads together until they made their lips touch

Many social media users who watched the video said that the kid is such a smart "matchmaker" who felt accomplished

A mother, @bongiweprincess1, has gone on TikTok to share a video showing the moment her daughter insisted that her mother and father must show love to themselves.

In a video that has gathered massive reactions, the girl stood on a chair between her parents as she dragged their heads together.

The kid smiled after her parents kissed in her presence. Photo source: TikTok/@bongiweprincess1

Source: UGC

Happy family goals

After they had briefly kissed, the kid looked funny before she quickly hugged her mother. It was such an amazing thing to watch.

Many people who reacted to the clip said that the girl is lovely and she was exuding the love she is surrounded with at home.

Watch the video below:

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered close to 2,000 comments with over 140,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reaction below:

Boledi said:

"Liyana for you,her face after they kissed was like 'yeah I did it'."

lloydmhlanga said:

"God bless this family from the bottom of my heart may no1 separate what God has put together..I was depressed but this warmed my heart."

Mein Bruder said:

"Match maker had that contented look like …. See ? I did that!"

Dosky said:

"She looked at the mom and said.. girl you like what I did for you huh?"

silindokuhle_d said:

"That look of satisfaction on her face is so cute."

I.think.its.Kachi said:

"The little girls eyes is so peaceful."

Hyacinth said:

"The look of accomplishment."

Source: Legit.ng