A young Nigerian took it upon herself to feed her goats after their mother died following their deliveries

To take care of the kids, the lady tendered to them like human babies with a feeding bottle in a video

Many people who reacted to the video said that the goats have seen her as their mother and would keep following her around

A young Nigerian lady, @ebue_jennifer, has got many people talking online after she showed how she cared for her baby goats after their mother died birthing them.

In a video she shared on TikTok, the lady held a feeder and gave the kids food. She held them with much care like they were human babies.

The lady said that the baby goats have seen her their mother. Photo source: TikTok/@ebue_jennifer

Nigerian lady and goats

In another part of the clip, the kind lady showed how the animals have now grown so used to her. They followed her around like she is their mother.

Many social media users who found the video very cute said that the goats have taken her as their mother.

As at the time of writing this report, the video has stirred massive comments with over 3,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Blair said:

"Motherhood is not by birthing children is by nurturing them."

Leah_posh said:

"U don turn to nne ewu oo u better carry dem for back to work o. I can’t stop laughing."

Inmaculadobh said:

"They think you’re their mom."

She replied:

"I don buy market like this."

Dr.charis said:

"They will follow you everywhere you go."

Mayor David said:

"Wow u are now a. mother thank God."

registeredlunatic said:

"You’re now their mother, you can’t ignore them."

Danslimzzy said:

"You're the only mother they now know oh."

