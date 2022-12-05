A mother's day-old baby generated massive reactions online when she shared her facial expression hours after she was born

People who saw the video of the newborn said the baby probably did not want to come to the earth just yet

The mother in the comment section revealed that the baby is a girl, so people are not confused about the kid's gender

A mother, @kaylisticc, shared a video of her one-day-old baby and her facial expression as she carried her up.

In the clip she shared, the girl had a big frown with her face looking puffed up. The expression generated massive reactions online.

The baby had a facial expression that left netizens in stitches. Photo source: TikTok/@kaylisticc

Source: UGC

Funny baby's facial expression stirs reactions

The mother found his expression quite funny. Many people who tried to caption the expression said the baby looked tired already.

Others funnily added that the kid does not want to come to planet earth just yet, and perhaps wondering why she is here.

Watch the video below:

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered 8,000 comments with over 180,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

nessa said:

"Who told you to take me out."

Saabirah’s Garden said:

"She does not trust y’all yet, congrats!"

B said:

"She’s mad mad."

Deidra Davis said:

"Wrong planet……I feel the same way baby!"

omodano said:

"Nothing you can tell me, this is grandma coming back."

TheOlusegun said:

"I thinks the babies coming these days are the gangster batch from the heaven."

McCall Joshua said:

"That's just evident proof that they come different nowadays!!!!"

just.let.her.vee said:

"Me when I reincarnate & end up back in the US."

Tracy Brown said:

"The way I just screamed. She’s not having it."

mcbudavz said:

"2min in this world already fed up by it."

