A mother who likes dressing her kid up made a video showing the child in fine clothes, posing like a queen

In trying to show how much of her husband's attention the kid now has, the woman described the baby as her dad's main chick

Nigerians who saw the video of the cute baby had many funny things to say as some tagged the kid a boss

A Nigerian mother, @damilaremariam, of a very beautiful baby daughter has shared a cute clip of her child all dressed up.

The kid had a nice spec and crocs on as she posed resting on a pillow on the bed. The woman called the kid her "daddy's main chick".

The baby looks so beautiful in her clothes. Photo source: TikTok/@damilaremariam

Fine baby with confidence pose

Many people who watched the video said that kid posed as children who are not paying bills at all in the home.

The baby daughter struck a pose that got some social media users wondering how long she has been practicing the it for.

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 700 comments with more than 18,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Ayettygold said:

"That drip when u no Dey pay bills …too cute."

ELESIKI AJIBADE said:

"I'm sure heaven is totally full that why all those grandma is running back to the world again I greet you grandma

Wuraola said:

"Boss never comot for house and she’s already tired."

DebbyA said:

"Boss baby, this is how u sleep when you know you're rich from heaven."

Ebonyk47 said:

"I'm sure Boss lady can always be sleeping before this beautiful shot otherwise she no go gree all this serenren."

Seyarike90 said:

"Ancestor I hail o."

ireolami said:

"Never to be caught unfresh."

Grandma pampered baby

