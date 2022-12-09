It was a lovely moment for a lady after her sibling showed up at her shop after 10 years of being apart

The lady rushed towards him excitedly on seeing her sibling in a sleek car and hugged him tightly

One of the interesting points of the reunion was when the lady caressed the body of his car as if admiring it

PAY ATTENTION: How media literate are you? Click to take a quiz – bust fake news with Legit.ng!

Social media users have reacted to a video showing the moment two siblings reunited after 10 years.

In a TikTok clip, the man pulled up to his sister's shop in a fine car. She stopped what she was doing at the shop and rushed to hug him.

They reunited after 10 years. Photo Credit: TikTok/@augustinemurana

Source: UGC

They hugged repeatedly and the lady couldn't help but admire his car. She went round it, caressing its body with a smile on her face.

He then handed her a bag containing goodies. As they walked back to her shop, he took out an iPhone and gave it to her. The lady dropped the bag in excitement as she received her new smartphone.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

However, many netizens picked several holes in the clip, describing it as acting.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

LADY VIC said:

"You make me feel emotional it's been 10 years now i didn't see my twin brother i wish to see him one day i have a lot to discuss with him."

PR3CHOL3 said:

"Lol i thought same but on a second thought its possible they have some sort of pet names so as she heard the name she knew who it was."

Odogwu said:

"She no sabi act abegwhich kind wyning be this one see as she turn like say she get eye for back."

morlly Nneka said:

"Is d turning 4 me, even my 5yrs son never turn like that."

DR HADASSAH said:

"I was just smiling as if na me bi the twin self."

Young man buys iPhone XR for his sister

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young Nigerian man had surprised his sister with an iPhone XR smartphone.

In a TikTok video he made online, he revealed that his sister wanted an iPhone XR and he got it for her.

At the start of the clip, he could be seen sitting in a car as he showed off the iPhone. When he got to his sister's room, she was sleeping.

He dropped the XR on her bed and the lady jumped up in excitement to hug him. She was so happy that he remembered her.

Source: Legit.ng