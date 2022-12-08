In the eyes of a little boy, there was nothing wrong with his mother walking down the aisle with him

The kid put his mother on the spot as he innocently enquired from her when they will get married

This is after he asked her why she tied the knot with his dad, sending social media users into a frenzy

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

A little boy caused a huge stir on social media over his barrage of questions to his mother innocently.

In a funny TikTok video, the kid in a lying position asked his mother why she got married to his father.

She wasn't expecting his last question. Photo Credit: TikTok/@pinky_mhlongo

Source: UGC

She simply replied to him that it was because of her love for him. He then countered her saying that she always told him she loves him.

His last question left many in stitches. He asked her when she was going to marry him.

"But you always say you love me, when are you going to marry me?," he said.

The clip ended without his mum giving a response.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

florencezichallie said:

"Tell him mom when areyou going to marry him so cute."

Marie Ertha Arcene said:

''Ummmm....maamm....its a valid question......and I believe he is waiting for his answer."

wa july said:

"Good question it shows the clever of baby just start limiting some issues from him."

sabri_farouq said:

"This is very normal in the growth and development of a boy child to the mother."

selah05 said:

"Explain different types of love to him... We also love our cars, dogs."

morenam304 said:

"This one's they think they're in a relationship with their mom's."

Bella stronger said:

"She married you darling since you were born and that marriage will last for long, until you married the second woman of your life."

Boy tells mum he will never get married

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a little boy had told his mum why he doesn't want to ever get married.

While in a car together, his mother had advised him to treat his wife well when he ties the knot in the future.

She waited for her boy to respond in the affirmative, but his response blew her away. The lad said he would never consider marriage but may have a girlfriend. Continuing, he said he would get another girlfriend if he was not satisfied with the first and would keep up with the cycle for life.

Source: Legit.ng