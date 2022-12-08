A Nigerian father has lamented on social media over his little son's clingy attitude toward his mother

In a trending video shared via popular app, TikTok, the father revealed how his little son stopped him from getting loved up with his wife

Social media users have penned down hilarious comments as some parents shared similar experiences

A little boy sighted his parents having fun together in the sitting room and he was not having it.

In a hilarious video, the smart boy broke down in tears whenever his father tried to get romantic with his wife.

Little boy tackles mum and dad Photo Credit: @oskid_tking/TikTok

After crying for a while, he moved closer to his father and hit him on the legs. His dad smiled and got down immediately.

As soon as his father got down, the little boy took over and climbed on his mother with a sweet smile on his face.

Social media reactions

@felicitygh67 said:

"We may think that they are joking and something is going on remove that Emoji to see things well."

@user2568861168695 stated:

"Awwwwwn. You have been enjoying mummy so many years naaww. Allow the small boy to also enjoy naaww."

@talata03 commented:

"They are not kids adult they are our grandmother and grandfather who are dead ancestor's already they are coming back."

@fiifiatomboh reacted:

"Its natural when they get to that age is like that my daughter used to do the same."

@stellaliyajol added:

"He is not a kid oooo he knows what is going on when u ly on his mom ok."

Watch the video below:

Girl begs mum to stop giving dad attention

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young girl has brought out the counselor in a lot of social media users after a video of her begging her mother to stop loving her father was shared online.

In the footage that was made public for the first time on the TikTok handle, @barbsluvsskylar, the young girl whose accent suggests that she is in Ghana was heard explaining that the only person her mother should show affection towards is her.

"I'm crying because you love daddy. Love me. Don't call daddy baby. Call me baby," she cried over and over until her mother got her smiling by promising never to love her father any longer. Below were some of the rather interesting thoughts shared in the comment section as compiled by Legit.ng.

