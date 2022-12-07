A Nigerian woman was massively praised for the way she took care of her house girl and gave her enough money to spend

Despite the fact that she already had food in a lunchbox, her daily stipend was increased from N200 to N500

The girl was amazed as she tried to confirm if her madam had made a mistake until she was told the increase was intentional

A Nigerian woman, @jeniyaandjayden, has shown how she is treating her maid well as she shared a video of her extending kindness to the girl.

While the house girl was going to school, the woman gave her N500 instead of N200. The girl was surprised when she received the money.

The woman told her maid to go and enjoy herself. Photo source: TikTok/@jeniyaandjayden

Woman makes maid happy

In the TikTok clip, the woman had to assure her that the money was for her, telling her to go and enjoy herself with it. The girl looked dumbfounded.

Before the maid set out to school, the madam gave her an extra N100 in case she needed change for transport.

Watch the video below:

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered more than 1,000 comments with over 50,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Ginny Gold said:

"Shutdown for break time, who Dey zuzu."

SENTENCE 337 said:

"She even carry launch box on top 600 school go hear say bitcoin queen don arrive."

Adah said:

"The fact that you send her to school. Come on. That’s really nice."

rosemaryduruchukw said:

"The fact that she collected the 100 naira and wanted to return the 500 naira..."

Felix Tochi Hannah said:

"Today na flexing day for her she go even buy okirika join am."

queen chichi said:

"I don't have much ooo but I love dis reaction, can I give her 1k for school on Monday? pls I just followed you so I can send it."

Merit48 said:

"They will not buy anything they will be saving the money that’s what my kid sister is doing."

