A lady who wanted to make her husband happy on his birthday went the extra mile and got him a Ferrari car

In a TikTok video posted on Friday, November 18, by Pweedy Mum Boiz, the man was led in blindfolds to where the car was parked

How the man reacted to the amazing gift has divided the opinions of TikTok users who bared their minds in the comment section

Mixed reactions have trailed a video of a man who was gifted a Ferrari car by his woman.

In the video posted by Pweedy Mum Boiz, it was the man's birthday and the wife decided to make him happy in a big way.

The video was posted on Friday, November 18, and it shows how the man was led in blindfolds to where the big toy was parked.

The man got the Ferrari car gift from his woman on his birthday. Photo credit: TikTok/@pweedymumboiz.

Friends and well-wishers gathered to enjoy the nice moment with a trumpeter churning out Buga tunes to spice up the moment.

The man is not romantic, some TikTokers say

Some TikTokers have, however, picked holes in the way the man reacted when the huge gift was unveiled to him.

According to them, he failed to show his happiness when he saw the car. He has been tagged as unromantic.

Reactions from TikTok users

@user8938827520189 said:

"Wow lovely, in my country we surprise our men with pregnancy test."

@Ka-dee commented:

"Too much work for not enough excitement."

@pat Ben said:

"That man is so unromatic. The just spoil my mood."

@great.nicole2017 reacted:

"He just remembered his stolen money from the bedroom lol."

@Kamp2Sene said:

"I have so much to say but I’ll mind my business."

@P.I. said:

"Only she seems so excited...its her heart. She's a beautiful woman. May God not allow the woman find another woman with him in that Ferrari."

