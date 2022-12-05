A talented woman successfully created an entertaining scene in the middle of the road and in front of a bus

The video of her impressive dance steps was captured and posted on TikTok by Shawn Ntuli who praised the woman's moves

Other TikTokers have besieged the dance video after it went viral and got 104k likes with over 1.5 million views

PAY ATTENTION: How media literate are you? Click to take a quiz – bust fake news with Legit.ng!

TikTok users have fallen in love with the nice video of a woman who danced in the middle of the road.

In the video posted by Shawn Ntuli, the woman danced with a glass of liquid thought to be beer in her hand.

The woman was properly dressed and she danced so well. Photo credit: TikTok/@shawn.ntuli.

Source: UGC

Dressed in a native gown, the woman showed off her impressive dance steps in the middle of the road and in front of a bus.

Video of properly dressed woman dancing on the road

It is not yet known if she was among the passengers of the bus, but many people watched her with amusement in their eyes.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

She started dancing gently in front of the bus before she jumped into the road and started shaking her body powerfully.

Her dance pattern made the video very entertaining as the lady who shared it said she could not resist posting it.

The video was captioned:

"If this is your mother. I'm sorry I had to share her moves with the whole world."

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@Nolwazi Makhosazana said:

"This one you can see she's one of those cool aunts that hide from your parents that you drink and she supplies the alcohol for you."

@Shiro Yaniss Nganga said:

"These are the aunties that you introduce your man to first for her to tell you if she saw any potential in him before taking him to your parents."

@Bawty said:

"Clean moves. Dressed in a matured manner. A lady of note."

@Itumeleng commented:

"I like it when our parents are finally free and happy."

Pregnant woman dances in the street

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a beautiful pregnant woman danced in the streets.

A video posted on TikTok showed how the woman moved perfectly despite her heavy pregnancy.

The video went viral and got more than 1.5 million views.

Source: Legit.ng