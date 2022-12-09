A lady who sells orange in the streets has thrilled people with her dance steps which she performed in public

The lady who is a good dancer was seen gently making waist moves to a natives song in the video posted by Onyi Gold

A lot of Nigerians on TikTok have fallen in love with the girl's dance talent as they praised her for hustling with happiness

An orange seller has been praised by TikTok users because of the way she danced while doing her business.

The video was posted on the platform by Onyi Gold who danced while peeling oranges that she sells in the streets.

The lady danced joyfully while selling her oranges. Photo credit: TikTok/onyi_gold.

Source: UGC

In the video, Onyi gently moved her waist and body to the sound of a native song that played in the air.

From how she danced in the video, it could be said that she is happy with herself and her hustle.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Lady dances with joy while selling oranges

TiKTok users rushed to the comment section to say how pleased they are with the video of the lady.

They priased Onyi's dance steps and the manner she carried out her buisness.

Some of them were professing undying love for the lady and even asked her where she is located.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@bestbabyforjesus1 said:

"I blame my data."

@goddayilekhomom said:

"I'm in love with you."

@andrewben24 said:

"I love this my dear."

@acharauwa said:

"People are still trying to make themselves happy. I wish politicians can pity us small."

@harryb550 said:

"THere so much joy in doing what makes you happy. Proud of you dear."

@moneybag923 said:

"Good girl. God will bless your hustle."

Lady dances in the middle of the road

In a related story, Legit.ng reportaed that a lady danced in the middle of the road.

The woman burst into a strong dance in front of a parked bus that appeared to be on a journey.

As she danced, she had a cup of liquid thought to be beer in her hand.

There was no doubt in the minds of those present that the woman is a good dancer.

Social media users too did not lose sight of the woman's dance talent as they praised her moves.

Some of them noticed how neatly dressed she was and said so in the comment section of the video posted on TikTok.

Source: Legit.ng