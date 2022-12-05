A young student has stirred reactions on social media stunned people on social media with her jiggy attitude towards his school examinations

The student was captured in a viral TikTok video vibing sweetly and excitedly to music while reading for his exams

Reacting to the clip, some social media users lauded him for taking a break from study while others shaded him for un-seriousness

A young student as stunned users on popular app, TikTok, with her jiggy attitude while preparing for his school examinations

In a video trending on social media, the student was captured taking a break from reading while vibing excitedly and energetically to Yung John’s Xtra cool track

Student vibing to music despite having exams/ Source: Tiktok Credit:@omodano

Source: AFP

He smiled without anxiety while dancing as he abandoned his books on the table. The video has attracted positive comments from netizens who came across the clip.

While many of them lauded him for taking a break from study and making himself happy while some other tagged his actions as unserious.

Watch the video here:

Netizens react

@Vhiktorea said:

“He go carry shoulder down cry inside hall.”

@akoladate said:

“And he was actually playing the song to ginger the reading nii oo.”

@ISMOO_Y$F said:

“We dey quick learn songs but we no dey quick know bookdey play.”

@Justice Harrison said:

“Your result go give you another ringtone.... Just dey play!! .”

@crenerit said:

“ So you have chosen F as a grade score.”

@Dammy said:

“If you can’t learn book, learn young John please.”

@Aduni777 said:

“no worry your results too go carry shoulder down for you.”

@Star Famous411 said:

“nice one dey play, just dey play, when exam go reach you go see shege...”

@Riri_Briela said:

“I read better with music.”

@Oluwakemi said:

“e even dey sing with the passion wey e suppose use for the book .”

@Zoela said:

“Music breaks are life saving.”

Source: Legit.ng