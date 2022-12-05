Global site navigation

Nigerian Lady Who Married at 20 Becomes a Widow at Age 21, Women Shave Her Hair, Sad Video Melts Hearts

by  Victor Duru
  • It is a period of mourning for a 21-year-old Nigerian lady who has lost her husband, making her a young widow
  • The lady, identified as Chinechere, revealed that she got married at the age of 20 and gave birth at the age of 21
  • As their local custom demands, the hair of the lady was shaved by a group of women as she mourned

A young Nigerian lady simply identified as Chinechere has expressed sadness on social media following the death of her husband.

The 21-year-old lady became a young widow just barely a year after she walked down the aisle.

Chinechere, widow at age 21, shave hair, married at 20
She got married at the age of 20. Photo Credit: TikTok/@irenechinechere
Source: UGC

According to her, she delivered her child at the age of 21 as well. The lady, who is in a mourning mood, shared a clip on TikTok of her current state.

A group of women helped shave her hair as local custom dictates. She penned a painful message as she bade her late hubby final goodbye. Her message reads:

"Babe I don't know what to say but i believe that God knows the best when I close my eyes the thought of how we started is the only thing and I recall but who am I to question God you will always remain in my heart ❤️Rest in peace love."

Watch the video here.

Social media reactions

user9071774092984 said:

"Na becos she young and no Wan talk... People don't shave hair again na."

May'sheart3096 said:

"It's shall be well my sister have hope, when there is hope life is there and when there is life there is hope."

happidamsel21 said:

"I reject this situation for my self and anyone else in lord's name Amen."

Nwatabuteike 1 na Nnewi north said:

"So painful take heart dear God dey don't loose hope choose to remarry or to stay the family you are still young."

Chukwueke Clare said:

"I still don’t like the fact of scraping hairit already hurts already."

Baby doll 1 said:

"Thanks love respecting your man many thinks hair cutting is bad that's why many of us suffering coz lack of respect to the departed ones."

23-year-old lady's hair shaved following death of her husband

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady became a widow at the age of 23.

The heartbroken lady was seen in a TikTok video in a mourning mood and with teary eyes while a group of women shaved her hair.

She lamented that it was too painful for her to be a widow at her age. She asked God a rhetorical question, demanding to know why her man didn't stick to their plan.

"God when will I be okay? The pains is too much on me. been a widow at 23 Arinze this is not what we planned our kids are asking of you every blessed day, death why," a caption on her video reads.

