A Nigerian mum has shared the video of her big baby bump to celebrate as she gives birth to beautiful twin babies

The blessed mum said in the video that she went through pains, struggles and bad dreams but it all ended in praise

Numerous TikTokers are celebrating with her, calling her "mama ejima" which means mother of twins babies

Social media users on TikTok are reacting to a video showing a heavily pregnant Nigerian mum.

The mum identified on TikTok as Sandra Love has just given birth to twin babies, but her baby bump attracted huge attention due to its impressive size.

Sandra's baby bump has attracted attention. Photo credit: TikTok/@mrsprecom123.

She also included nice photos of her babies in the video. Her husband and son also made an appearance.

The nice video shared by Sandra has aroused positive emotions on TikTok as netizens immediately started showering her with congratulatory messages in the comment section.

Watch the video below:

TikTokers react

See some reactions to the video below:

@user6580497404814 commented:

"Congratulations! I'm next to be congratulated."

@nancyjohnson035 said:

"Big congratulations dear. Double blessings."

@Ellatony said:

"Congratulations mama Ejima. I tap oh."

Nigerian man and his wife welcome triplets after 25 years of marriage

In a related story, Legit.ng also reported that a Nigerian man and his wife were blessed with the gift of triplets.

The heavy blessing came some 25 years after they got married. After those years of pain, God wiped their tears with the triplets.

Their nice story became public knowledge after the babies were dedicated at the Assemblies of God Church, Ojodu, Lagos.

The man and his wife were seen at the altar as they danced to praise God for the blessing. Social media users were hugely moved by their testimony.

Massive jubilation as woman becomes 1st-time mother

Legit.ng had earlier reported that a woman was delivered of four kids at a time in what has amazed many people online.

The woman identified as Juana Antwi and her husband Peter Afriyie Kwarteng lost their first kid who died before labour.

But God recently wiped tears off the eyes of the Ghanaian couple by blessing them with quads.

