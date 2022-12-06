A girl cried out her eyes after learning that her twin sister was leaving home to go and become a maid

The emotional video that captured the parting moment was posted on TikTok by Sugar Maami who said she felt emotional too

TikTok users took to the comment section to express sadness over the little girl's heartbreak as the video has gone viral

TikTokers are feeling emotional over the video of a girl who cried when her twin sister was leaving home.

Her twin sister was going to live with another lady where she would become a housemaid.

The girl became emotional when she found out her sister was leaving home. Photo credit: TikTok/@bibibeauty3.

The video was posted on TikTok by a user identified as Sugar Maami, who said a friend helped her to find the girl when she needed help at home.

Twin sisters and their mum cry in an emotional video

It was a difficult moment for everyone, including Maami, who said she felt very emotional watching the girl cry.

Even the girls' mother joined them in crying in the video when the moment for the girl to leave and follow Maami came.

TikTok users have equally become emotional as some wished Maami could take the two of them.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@Ewere said:

"I wish you had the capacity to take the two, pls treat her right and allow the twin access to her please eeeeeeee."

@Olabode09 reacted:

"I would have taken them both or left both of them and look for another help."

@Pasedoscal said

"If not for hardship they wouldn't let her be away from them to be an house help. How can one reach them please?"

@Rita_nkem said:

"Chai see me crying. I know that feeling of leaving home."

