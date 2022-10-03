An interesting video of pregnant twin sisters has gone viral and elicited reactions from numerous TikTok users

In the nice clip, the twins showed off their amazing baby bumps, wearing matching outfits as they danced beautifully

TikTokers are reacting to the video, with many of them showering the twins with a lot of admiration and love

An interesting video of twin sisters who are both pregnant has stirred social media reactions.

The cute video was posted on TikTok by @naenaetwinsofficial and it has been shared multiple times and viewed a whopping 6.8 million times.

The twins are pregnant for different men. Photo credit: TikTok/@naenaetwinsofficial.

Source: UGC

How did you get pregnant at the same time?

In the short clip, the twins danced with their bare bellies, showing of the amazing baby bumps.

But various reactions has trailed the video as numerous TikTokers are asking if they got pregnant for the same man.

Others are asking how it all happened, saying they are confused as to how they all got pregnant at the same time.

But many saw nothing but beauty, so the showered them with admiration in the comment section.

One has a husband while one has a baby daddy

Answering some of the questions, the twins said that one of them will give birth first and that both of them are expecting baby boys.

In a separate video, the twins said while one got pregnant for her husband, the other got pregnant for her baby daddy

Watch the video below:

TikTok users comment on the video

Here are a few reactions to the cute video:

@Lizzy said:

"If twins got pregnant with with another set of twins would the babies look the same?"

@lucy commented:

"They dating the same guy right?"

@Greatness said:

"Did they sit to plan this or what? I’m confused."

@user3519408060383 reacted:

"How did y'all get pregnant at the same time. Was it coincidence or was it planned?"

