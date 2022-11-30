A woman has sparked reactions on social media after she proudly shared a video of her adorable baby girl

The clip showed the cute baby when she was younger and her lovely transformation a few years later

According to the woman, she was told that her baby is ugly, a statement netizens found fault with

Social media users have reacted to a video of a little kid who was tagged ugly by people.

The kid's mother made this revelation while sharing a clip of her baby girl on TikTok via her handle @kindness273.

She said her baby was tagged ugly. Photo Credit: TikTok/@kindness273

In the clip, snaps of the adorable baby as a newborn and toddler first popped up, followed by a scene taken years later.

The kid looked nothing like her previous years as she sported a pink dress in the latter part of the clip.

Netizens had wonderful messages for the kid's mum as they knocked her detractors.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

Diariesofadhy said:

"She’s so beautiful. Whoever said, they’re simply jealous. Love her features."

Mecha Clare said:

"Never listen to anyone in matters regarding ua newborn. babies are all beautiful my dear."

Lalibaby007 said:

"Hmmm, baby is cute from If it is easy, they should go and give birth. That’s how someone said my baby looked like an old man as a new born."

Kipkemei said:

"Don't post them, enjoy your Beautiful time with your kids, otherwise people are not good out there. The beauty of your child lies on your eyes..."

user4495144127961 said:

"She is so cute and beautiful."

Lungie said:

"Lol i always say babies look like aliens when they small.. I always laugh when u looking at my babies pic mara now shuuuu."

