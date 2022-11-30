A woman is currently devastated over a DNA result conducted on one of her children whose behaviour she did not understand

The woman decided to carry out the test to know the father of her child, but the result shows her husband is not the biological father

The story of the woman was posted on Facebook by David Bonbze-Mbir, and it has got other users cracking their brains in the comments

The story of a wife who denied sleeping with another man other than her husband has emerged on Facebook.

The interesting story was posted on Sunday, November 27, by a Facebook user named David Bonbze-Mbir, who said one of the woman's children does not belong to her husband.

The mum said she did not sleep with another man. Photo credit: Imagesbybarbara and Martin-dm/ Getty Images. (Photos used for illustration).

Source: UGC

In the story, David said the woman confided in him about a DNA test carried out on one of her children.

DNA test result devastates wife

The test, it was said, became necessary as the child in question had a different behaviour that was 'off.'

The result of the test proved to be devastating as it shows the woman's husband is not the biological father of the child.

I didn't sleep with another man

The riddle here is that the woman has denied sleeping with another man other than her husband.

David said in the concluding part of the story:

"Because her husband is the only man she's been with since meeting him, she's finding it very difficult to wrap her head around the DNA result, and exactly how to go about it.

"No one will believe she's really not been with any other man since meeting her husband. She got pregnant with this particular child, months after their wedding."

Facebook users crack their brains in the comment section

As soon as the story was posted, many people swooped on it. At the moment, it has been liked over 800 times and it has received more than 1.8k comments. See a few of the comments below:

Vicentia Nutakor said:

"Hospitals make mistake unfortunately."

Pascaline Adamu-Koto reacted:

"Was the child swapped?"

Mavis Agbedzi said:

"The child is not hers as well."

Eva Akpablah said:

"It's not possible, something must be definitely wrong somewhere."

Source: Legit.ng