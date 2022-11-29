Two Nigerian siblings who had a disagreement tried hard to express themselves in Yoruba language while explaining the issue to their mother

Before the fight happened, they had been instructed to only communicate in their native language as a way to foster the language learning

Frustrated that he could not articulate his concerns very well as he would in English language, the older of the siblings got frustrated

A mother, @stf_kitchen, carried out a social experiment at home where she instructed her children to only speak Yoruba instead of the English language they are used to.

In a video she shared on her page, her two kids had a squabble and were in front of her to explain what transpired between them. It was such a funny sight to see as they both tried hard to speak Yoruba.

The children tried so hard to express themselves well in Yoruba. Photo source: TikTok/@stf_kitchen

Source: UGC

Siblings found spoken Yoruba hard

With a labourious effort, her daughter said that her brother slapped her hard and threatened to beat her more. To show how bad the slaps were, the girl demonstrated it on her cheeks as the brother looked surprised.

When it came to the boy's turn, he defended himself in the smithereens of spoken Yoruba he could command. At a point, he got so frustrated that he could not express his feelings well.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Daniel Blessing said:

"Is the boy expression for me when the other girl said o gbami leti daadaa."

Wemimo said:

"Na today I know sey Yoruba hard."

Kosh AB said:

"Their Yoruba is as difficult as my English."

Stanleychikamso Mgbe said:

"That boy is innocent, nothing u wan tell me."

Aridunnu mi said:

"The boy needs a lawyer, baby boy can I be ur lawyer?"

Kingso said:

"Train your children how to proud your language... that's the problems of modern school."

Nigerian lady planned to sponsor boy's education

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian lady, @bossit_, was amazed when she saw a very young boy, Jonathan, working as a tiling labourer in her compound.

She filmed him secretly to show her followers. Days after the initial video gathered reactions, the lady properly spoke to the boy, asking some personal questions about his family.

Jonathan who said he is 14 years old revealed that he is an apprentice to a tiler. When the lady asked him if he would love anything for Christmas, he was too shy to make a request.

Source: Legit.ng