A young Nigerian famed for his kind acts has shared his sad experience with an ungrateful poor family

The young man visited their humble abode and gifted them money in an envelope but noted that they didn't appreciate it

According to him, he had actually visited and blessed them because one of his followers on Facebook pressured him to do so

A young Nigerian man identified as Elbethel king caused a commotion on social media after he posted a video of his encounter with a family he tagged ungrateful.

Elbethel who usually offers help to people, especially those not well-to-do, shared the clip via TikTok, noting that a grateful heart is key.

He got angry. Photo Credit: TikTok/@cheffingking

The clip captioned 'This is an example of an ungrateful family' showed him calling at the abode of a poor woman.

Elbethel didn't like the reception he received

Elbethel wrote that one of his Facebook followers had actually pressured him into visiting the woman's family and blessing them.

To his disappointment, the woman who appeared busy didn't give him a listening ear. He eventually gave a young girl believed to be her daughter an envelope containing cash.

The woman appeared nonchalant, according to him. He said his crew members advised him to retrieve the envelope. He didn't do their bidding but left annoyed as the kind gesture wasn't appreciated.

Social media reactions

badminton567821 said:

"Pliz forgive them such pipo gave up on life and r just living thea life so they never have any hope in anyone so no attention. pliz forgive them."

Zeenatullah said:

"Don’t let this discourage you from helping other people, God will continue to bless you and replenish your pocket, some people are just ungrateful."

Sharon said:

"Me too if you want to help me just do it off camera ,it's not everyone that is comfortable with this camera thing sometimes do it off camera."

Abubakarbuka said:

"I hav a question fr u, Are u doing it because of God or u ar doing it because of people thanks u."

cilins nuru said:

"It says be good n expect nothing in return, that way you wont be disappointed, n you will have done your part."

zaitun said:

"Its good to help but when you feel someone isnt comfortable to receive help on camera then dont record it, we can still watch more of your videos."

