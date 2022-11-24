Popular Nigerian singer, Flavour and one of his daughters clocked a new age on November 23, 2022

The music star’s partner, Sandra Okagbue, took to social media to celebrate her man and their child, Kaima

A number of fans reacted to Sandra’s birthday post to them as they shared their interesting opinions

It was a time of double celebration in the home of popular Nigerian singer, Flavour, after he and his daughter, Kaima, turned a new age.

Flavour and one of his daughters, Kaima, clocked the new age on November 23, 2022, and they were greatly celebrated by loved ones.

Taking to her social media page, Flavour’s partner, Sandra Okagbue, shared a romantic photo of herself and the singer as she wished him a happy birthday. She also called him papa.

Sandra Okagbue rocks matching outfit with Flavour as she celebrates him and their daughter on birthday. Photos: @ugegbe1

Source: Instagram

She wrote:

“Happy birthday papa ”.

In the photo, Sandra and the singer were seen embracing each other.

On her page, Sandra also posted a series of photos of their daughter who was also celebrating her birthday.

She gushed over the baby girl in the caption. She wrote:

“Happy birthday to my Jewel of inestimable value.

My love, Nwam okoli! I wish you long life in Good health. May our Good Lord continue to protect, guide and bless you with more wisdom, knowledge and understanding. I love you baby ”.

See the adorable photos below:

Netizens react as Sandra Okagbue celebrates Flavour and their daughter’s birthday

Read some of their reactions below:

sonia467438:

“They are married and I love the way Anna is respecting flavours decision in marrying Sandra. Unlike the grandma wey sabi fight everybody online.”

chi.ogbu:

“Matching outfits and all, it's giving very much married.”

sapphire_x__x:

“Flavour what did you add in your stew.”

ladypoet2000:

“So Flavour finally settled with Sandra? Or am I not understanding?”

blessedjmk:

“Happy Birthday to beautiful Chikaima, may she forever grow in the fear of the Lord, may she be for signs and wonders all the days of her life and may you never sorrow over her in Jesus name. Congratulations to you Kaima & mama.”

jorimscouture:

“Our beautiful baby that wanted eye brows in the other eye with Bella. Happy birthday princes the lord favour you all all that concerns you In Jesus name amen.”

bukatken:

“Wow she and dad flavour ijele na the same birthday mate, ..Happy birthday nwa flavour ijele.”

Nice one.

Source: Legit.ng