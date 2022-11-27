A young Nigerian girl excited social media users with the manner in which she acted being her mother

Her mother who switched roles and played daughter recorded the beautiful moment, saying she is a job on her own

In the hilarious clip, the girl carried herself like her mother would whenever she returned from a trip and didn't even laugh

A video of a young Nigerian girl acting like her mother with perfection has left netizens awestruck.

The hilarious video was shared on TikTok by the girl's mother identified as Bakare Adenike who seemed impressed by her daughter's acting skills.

She didn't laugh. Photo Credit: TikTok/@soul_inspiredbynic

Source: UGC

According to the woman, she was always dissatisfied with the state of the house whenever she returned from a trip and so her daughter decided to act her out.

In the clip, her daughter who switched between English and a bit of Yoruba entered the house like she was returning from a trip.

She didn't laugh at all

She beckoned on her mum turned daughter to hug her and straightaway began complaining about the state of the sitting room. She also passed a remark about the kitchen and hoped no one entered her room.

It was how she didn't laugh throughout her act for many netizens. Not even her mother's laughter and giggle behind the camera could force her out of character.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

Debby Oladiti said:

"Please take her to acting school, too beautiful and talented."

Gracious said:

"I hope to see her on the big screens in future. she's a very good actress."

okikiolablessingo said:

"She can take care of younger one even if u travel out.

"Nice one dear , and sweet up bringing."

Dolapo_Vicky said:

"Lmfao. She can act oooo. I can tell you both have a great relationship too."

oselu said:

"You just know that she mimics you ALOT because of how smooth this is."

DGXclusive said:

"Her voice sounds like mother’s own than yours I love her attitude Her facial expression is superb."

Somtochukwu said:

"She didn’t even laugh at all, but you were laughing at the background. She’s an amazing actor, expected her to laugh at some point."

