It was all joy for a baby when her priceless reactions was captured while seeing himself in a mirror for the first time

The baby named Andie looked amazing in front of the mirror while constantly pointing to himself

The priceless video was posted on November 24 and has gone viral on Instagram, gathering over 100,000 engagements

A viral video has captured the priceless reaction of a baby named Andie seeing himself in a mirror for the first time.

The video which was posted on Instagram on Friday, November 24, showed the baby reacting happily with an amazing toothless smile while he continued kissing and pointing to himself in the mirror.

Little kid amazingly looking at himself in a mirror for the first time /Source: Instagram Credit: @upworthy

Source: Instagram

Many praised the baby's beautiful reaction

The video really got many people talking after it was posted, as many people who commented spoke about how beautiful the baby is and how important the mirror is for him. Other people pointed out her happy reactions too.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

As of the time of writing this report, the video clip has generated over 72,000 likes and over 300 comments.

Watch the video here:

Reactions from Instagram users

Mr.scottaz said:

“I think I can literally see her mind being blown at the end”

Vintagejess78 react:

“First time she is seen a mirror too. May be adorable“

Simplifymama said:

“At what point do we stop looking at ourselves in the mirror like that, this so pure”

Fool4it said:

“I was in a total great mood when I saw this. Maybe there is a hope for humanity after all”

Jkingyok said:

“Baby saying you cute to her reflection”

Goaliegirl80 react:

“No way there is anything cuter. Ever”

Norma_jean_dance said:

“When she kissed the mirror my heart just melted! That wave did in me too mehn! so stinking cute! ❤️❤️”

Breenyyy said:

“Awww. How we should treat our reflection ”

Captcunningham react:

“This was just cute the thing ever”

Susiescott43 react:

“How important are mirrors for our littlest people”

Priceless reaction of baby when she saw waterfall for the first time

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported how a baby got many people talking when her mom, Lisa Fleisher, posted her video on Twitter on Friday, September 4.

In the video, the baby reacted sweetly with surprise mixed with her toothless laughter when she saw a waterfall for the very first time.

The baby's reaction to the awesome sight was one of pure joy. Many who commented on the video spoke about how really beautiful she is. Most pointed out her happy reactions.

Source: Legit.ng