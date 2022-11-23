A video capturing an emotional moment a man shed tears over Saudi's victory in the ongoing FIFA World Cup has warmed hearts online

The man, believed to be a Saudi Arabian, was highly surprised by the victory as he could be seen standing and sobbing softly

Many football fans, including Argentines, found the video clip very emotional as they all wish Saudi Arabia the best in the ongoing tournament

A viral TikTok has shown how a man was emotional during Saudi Arabia's victory over Argentina in the ongoing FIFA 2022 World Cup.

In the emotional trending video posted on Tuesday, November 22, the man believed to be of Saudi Arabian origin was captured sobbing softly while watching the match from the stands.

Old man shedding tears over Saudi's victory against Argentina /Source: Tiktok Credit: @_sisters.ng

Source: AFP

Saudi's victory over Argentina

The defeat of Argentina by Saudi Arabia on November 22 has been seen as historic in the football world. The sensational match has sparked euphoria in the Islamic kingdom and worldwide.

While the Arabian government has ordered a public holiday for celebration, there are several other reactions to the victory from football fans all over the world, including the emotional trending video shared on TikTok.

Watch the video here:

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered hundreds of comments with thousands of likes.

Legit. ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Explore the world! said:

"I am Argentina fan, but I am happy to see this man’s reaction! It’s beautiful"

@nurusmith said:

"I wish Saudi Arabia the best in this world cup greetings from Nigeria ❤"

@janne underwood 8 react:

"football is really a good game, see how people of Saudi are happy and everyone is happy for them ❤️❤️❤️❤️I love

this".

Richard react:

"He lived to witness KSA ride through Argentina. and will yet see more victory"

Farah Hussein said:

"Congratulations to saudi arabia national team you made us happy earlier today insha allah next game they will win "

Mands Naisbitt said:

Aww, bless this is what football is about. I’m an England fan but Saudi deserved to win good luck for rest of the World Cup

Barud Don reacts:

"from Somalia I was so happy for KSA today it was more than a game"

Sharadapradhan248 said:

"Real happiness&pride....wow this made me cry..congratulations dreamers"

Source: Legit.ng