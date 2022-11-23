A beautiful little girl has expressed how much she loves her baby brother who she says is so adorable

According to the girl, she does not want her brother to grow into a 'big baby' because he is more adorable as a kid

The video which was posted on TikTok has got positive reactions from users who related with it in the comment section

A video has shown an adorable baby girl expressing just how much she loves her kid brother.

In a nice video posted on TikTok by The Harmony Family, the girl said her kid brother is so adorable and she wants him to remain so.

The girl says she loves her brother who she describes as adorable. Photo credit: TikTok/@thehannafamily_.

Source: UGC

According to the girl, she would like it if her baby brother does not grow into a 'big baby brother', meaning she admires his innocence.

Her expression of deep love for her brother is evident from how she talked about him in the video.

Apart from talking of how much she loves her baby brother, the girl also took a swipe at her mother who she calls short.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

A lot of TikTokers have many things to say about the girl's love for her brother. See a few of the comments below:

@Sydney Nicole said:

"It’s the way she like throws shade accidentally."

@Ms Mocha commented:

"In others words, she wanna be taller than you."

@user7548298708862 said:

"I just love listening to her conversation. She don't hold back."

@user7667388391208 said:

"‘Yes you are ‘ Harmony please."

@Shannon McGarry reacted:

"How tall are you, and how tall is uncle?"

@Stallion1948 said:

"She is so cute and smart. She loves her brother."

@msnaturallytymah0 reacted:

"Meaning she doesnt love his elder brother."

@AllDayErryDay said:

"Harmony throws the cutest shade at you so effortlessly."

