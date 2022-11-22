A beautiful lady has taken to social media to warn intending couples about having sickle cell children

The lady shed tears profusely in the video as she revealed that she has been troubled with severe sickle cell pains

Many social media users showed support and sympathy to the lady as they shared with her comforting comments and nice thoughts

Esther Essien, a Nigerian lady, has cried out on the micro-blogging social media platform Twitter over the painful challenge of being a sickle cell patient.

In a video posted on Monday, November 21, which has now gone viral, the young lady warns intending AS couples not to get married, as it will be painful to bring sickle cell to their children.

Yung lady cried over sickle cell pains /source:@EstherEssien

Source: Twitter

"Love isn't enough reason. Please don't bring children into the world to suffer pain and miserable please. Sickle cell is no joke" a caption attached to the emotional video clip reads.

She wrote that sometimes, the disease makes victims question why they were born.

Social media users have reacted to the video, encouraging the lady with kind words, and urging her to persevere.

Watch the video below:

What is Sickle cell?

According to the United Kingdom health website NHS, sickle cell disease is the name for a group of inherited health conditions that affect red blood cells. The most serious type is called sickle cell anaemia.

People with sickle cell disease produce unusually shaped red blood cells that can cause problems because they do not live as long as healthy blood cells and can block blood vessels.

Social media reactions

"I pray for strength for you, it’s a long and painful journey but you are a warrior and I know you would go through it. Please do make sure to take your routine medications. God be with you"

@yozayi said:

"Sorry about your pain. No child should have to go through that pain. AS people should only marry if they don't plan on having kids or they plan to adopt"

@Dmindaffairs

"Love is not enough"

@timiviano

"My dear, May God comfort you and give you peace. I can only imagine the pains you have to go thru, even in tears I see a warrior in you. Stay strong sis"

@habatOvation

"University result during admission is not always true.... Do many tests as possible in a good medical lab"

@VeronicaaNaomi

"It’s well with you …"

