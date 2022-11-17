A beautiful little girl has promised to call soldiers for everyone if she doesn't get a job after school

In a hilarious video, the little girl was spotted doing her assignment late at night while a guardian supervised her

Social media users have reacted massively to the video with most people taking sides with the funny girl

A hilarious little girl has gone viral online after revealing what she would do if she remains unemployed after school.

The little one was doing her school assignment with the help of a guardian when she suddenly decided to share her thoughts.

Little girl says she will call soldiers Photo Credit: Naija Everything

Source: Instagram

Speaking in Yoruba language, the funny girl vowed to call soldiers for everyone in Nigeria if she doesn't get a job after school.

In her words:

"I’m doing my assignment by this time of the night, if I should finish School and I don’t get work soldier will pack every body yes I said, I anike I said it."

Social media reactions

O.nelson00 said:

"U see, another grandma don come back again chai, heaven don full the ancestors are coming back."

Obybrownie wrote:

"Ko everybody oo. Mommy ati daddy. Because mi o idi ti o fin se assignment loru. O ye ko ma sun ni."

Cardis___shades_nd_more reacted:

"Ah Jesu. Grandma ni eleyi ooo. E pele Iyabo."

Endy_manny stated:

"You will surely see a great job. Keep moving dear. We go don repair Nigeria finish before you finish."

__abisola__xx commented:

"See her mouth."

Watch the video below:

Source: Legit.ng