A 43-year-old physically challenged woman who lives all alone has been displaced by floods in Rivers state

The woman identified as Ndidi Ordu was left helpless and hopeless until she got some relief materials

A Nigerian lady named Mrs Zanga who visited Ndidi at Omoku told Legit.ng that she and her team decided to locate her after hearing her story

Socour has come the way of Ndidi Ordu, a 43-year-old Nigerian woman displaced by floods in Rivers state.

Legit.ng learned that Ndidi who is physically challenged and confined to a wheelchair lives alone without any close relatives to help her.

Ndidi Ordu got help from the Zanga Afrique foundation. Photo credit: Mrs Zanga.

She is one of those hit by the recent floodings that ravaged many parts of Nigeria. Help came her way through the Zanga Afrique Foundation.

In a chat with Legit.ng, Mrs Zanga who runs the foundation said she heard of Ndidi from a distant relative.

She lost all hopes because of the floods

Touched by the pitiable story, Mrs Zanga visited Ndidi alongside her team at Omoku and presented her with some relief materials.

She said:

"We are a voluntary team. She is a native of Omoju, Rivers state. We visited her today upon hearing about her from a distant relative."

In an earlier tweet, Mrs Zanga shared photos of when Ndidi took delivery of dru'gs, bedding materials and other items from the group.

Mrs Zanga wrote in the tweet:

"This woman on a wheelchair is unmarried without children. The #NigeriaFloods displaced her, she has lost hope and life presently has become worse for her."

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian woman who lives alone in Ibadan got help from kind Nigerians on Twitter.

The old woman who is blind lamented bitterly in a touching video that she has no one to help her.

The unfortunate woman named Mulikat Sofiu had children and husband but the all died.

Help came her way when her touching story was shared on Twitter by a man who saw her condition.

Nigerians bought her mattress, pillows, cooking items and good stuff.

