A young mum who prepared a venue for her baby girl's third birthday party was surprised as no one showed up for her

A TikTok video posted on Sunday, November 6 by Breanna Strong shows that the birthday party hall was empty

Breanna lamented in the video that money and time were wasted as her 27 invited guests refused to show up

TikTok users have been surprised by a video of a mum who prepared a venue for her daughter's birthday party but no one came.

The mum known as Breanna Strong said she wasted time, efforts and money in preparation for her baby girl's third birthday but was surprised as the invited guests shunned the party.

Breanna Strong lamented that money and effort were wasted in planning Avery's 3rd birthday party but no one came. Photo credit: TikTok/@breannamstrong.

The 15 seconds video posted on Sunday, November 6 by Breanna, showed an empty hall shunned by her 27 invited guests.

I wish it is not real, says Breanna

Breanna said she wished all that happened were not real as her daughter unfortunately sat alone on her birthday.

The little girl was seen eating alone in the video as the tables and chairs had no occupants.

Reactions from TikTok users

@Lindsey Christine said:

"This is a rule at my house. If we are invited, we’re GOING! We have been the only one that shows up. So sad this happens I’m so sorry."

@Moonchild reacted:

"This happened to me on my 16th birthday. Never had tried again until I was like 26 and it happened again. I’m 39, now I always treat myself to a spa day."

@Sml said:

"We don’t do parties anymore. All the money we would have spent on it goes to what the birthday kid wants."

@OhDarling reacted:

"I keep it intimat'e. We invited 4-6 people that she interacted on a daily basis. Small events."

