A man from Uganda got the shock of his life when his grown children took hold of his phone and exposed all his chats with a side chick

A video circulating on social media shows the man sitting in total disbelieve when the chats were read to his wife's hearing

The children went as far as playing the text on a large TV screen for everyone in the room to see what their dad did

The video of a some grown children exposing their father's cheating acts to their mum has gone viral on Twitter.

The 5 minutes 32 seconds clip was posted by Fahad Amir Nsubuga who explained that the family is of Ugandan origin but they live in USA.

The Ugandan family resides in USA, but the children has accused the man of cheating. Photo credit: @FahadAmirN.

Source: Twitter

In the video, the children took the bull by the horn after they successfully got hold of their father's smartphone.

They gained access into his private social media chats and exposed all that had happened between him and a certain lady.

Ugandan man exposed by children in USA

The man was sitting in on a chair during what looked like a family meeting with his children and wife in the living room.

In the presence of his wife, his children played the entire text of his alleged conversation with the side chick on a big TV screen in the room. Nothing was left out by the children who were disappointed in their father.

He attempted to defend himself but all what he wanted to say was shut down by his kids who were livid with anger.

His wife's reaction

The man's wife sat in total shock and listened to her children. She went on to lament how badly her husband has behaved in the past.

The heartbroken woman said it is God who brought things into light as she broke down in tears.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from Twitter users

@DavidHundeyin said:

"You are a product of your parents' marriage yes, but your parents' marriage is NOT your marriage. Better let the married couple sort out their issues between themselves. You're a stakeholder, but not a shareholder like them. This can only end badly."

@HamidahKha commented:

"This is hella disrespectful at all levels. These kids meddling in their father's life."

@oku_yungx reacted:

"Not supporting his act, but this is really disrespectful. Call him out in private and treat it not post it online."

Source: Legit.ng