A man from southern China won a whopping 219 million yuan (N13 billion) on the lottery and kept it a secret

The man claims to have kept the news from his family out of the fear of money changing their character

He donated a large sum to charity and has not yet decided what he will be doing with the rest of his winnings

The first thing most people would do after winning a fat sum of money would be to spoil their loved ones, right?

While not a man from southern China who won 219 million yuan (N13 billion) in the lottery.

A man in southern China is keeping his 219 million yuan (N13 billion) lottery jackpot a secret from his family. Image: Getty Images

Source: UGC

Often when people from humble beginnings win large amounts of money, they go gaga and end up wasting a lot of it on silly things, and this was exactly the big winners' fear.

Times LIVE reported that the man, identified only as Mr Li, kept his winnings to himself so that his family could continue to work hard and appreciate everything they got.

“I didn’t tell my wife and child, for fear that they would be too complacent and would not work or work hard in the future,” the man told a publication.

Being the humble and responsible man that he is, Mr. Li donated 5 million yuan (N310 million) to a worthy charity and has kept the rest, undecided on what he will do with it.

Source: Briefly.co.za