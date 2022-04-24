A Nigerian artiste is set to do a giveaway on social media of N1 million to celebrate his massive football bet win

The masked artiste, Anonymous9ja, revealed that he won N4 million on a football bet with his last 2k

The win serves as a boost to the singer who stated that he had almost given up due to a lack of financial wherewithal to push his music career

A Nigerian artiste famed for always using a mask has taken to social media to celebrate winning a bet of N4 million.

Taking to Twitter, the masked singer named Anonymous9ja shared the winning slip and revealed he placed the bet with his last 2k.

He placed the football bet with his last 2k. Photo Credit: @iamanonymous9ja, Instagram/@iamanonymous9ja

Source: Twitter

To mark the feat, Anonymous9ja stated that he'd commence a giveaway to fans of N1 million.

He marvelled that the win came at a time he had almost given up on his music career due to financial limitations.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

He tweeted:

"Almost gave up with no funds to push my music. I used my last 2k to win 4.2M. Giving out 1M to the street kindly retweet and drop your Aza. Please check out my song ‘Boys2men’ by Anonymous9ja."

See his tweet below:

Social media reactions

@sexxylagos said:

"Kindness is in the heart of good people, you cannot fake it... when you are good, you are good... GOD bless you sure guy."

@israelghare said:

"Whenever someone wins a bet, they'll begin to announce it, but they'll never tell you whenever they lose a game."

@prisca_kenneth said:

"You for invest first ooo.. don’t waste this money is like you are single if not your babe for don correct you... start nails business and thank me later while you also do your music tin."

@xperiment022 said:

"E for sweet me if you keep your money and don’t do the said giveaway but I know you want to promote your song too."

@calm_annie_ said:

"Na where the money dey now? Make I go bet Ghana win for world cup."

Man who won a mega jackpot of N755m buys apartments, lands and a big hotel

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man who won a mega jackpot of N755m had bought a big hotel, lands and apartments for himself and his wife.

Speaking on NTV's Gamblers Paradise - The House Always Wins, Cosmas revealed that he was driving around Bomet, Kenya when the good news came in.

“I sat on the grass for a while. Even those who were around me kept asking whether or not it was true,” he said.

According to him, the feelings were so overwhelming that even food did not taste the same that evening. As soon as the money hit his account, Cosmas walked into a car bazaar and drove out in a Toyota Landcruiser V8.

Source: Legit.ng