A lady has shared a video of the moment her boyfriend packed his bags to leave for NYSC orientation camp

In the video shared via TikTok, the young man gave out wads of cash to his lover before leaving the house

The heartbroken lady broke down in tears as she collected the money from him and filmed him leaving the house

A TikTok user @janetloveth20 broke down in tears as her boyfriend got set to leave for National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) orientation camp.

In a viral video, the young man dressed in a casual outfit and handed over wads of cash to his girlfriend.

Lady in tears as boyfriend leaves for NYSC camp Photo Credit: @janetloveth20/TikTok

After giving her the cash, he carried his bag and headed towards his car while his girlfriend wept.

Social media reactions

Reacting to the trending video on TikTok, some people shared their experiences after getting separated from their lovers.

@amiskylakrat7 commented:

"This is mee this morning. Man left me."

@purple_tip said:

"Guys dey suffer oo. So it’s the guy that’s even going and it’s the guy that’s still dropping money. Instead of the guy to receive money."

@adediwura86 wrote:

"Ur man don go. I don see this boy for camp and I don fall in love."

@sinzu56 stated:

"Las las this love na scam and girls Dey scam us because na who Dey go nysc still Dey give who Dey house money."

@ishakumangai2023 said:

"Once in a while visit him in his service are if not another female Copa will cease your man."

@tbeautyworldmakeover3 wrote:

"Welcome to Nigeria when we refuse to mind our business just bcs she get baby face or look smaller no mean say she no get age for head."

@temilolouwa added:

"Hope say you no say the guy go popori for camp."

See video below:

Sweet moment man stormed NYSC camp as wife leaves

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian woman got netizens gushing with the way she was ushered out of camp by her loving husband. As she left the orientation camp, her husband visited with her elder brother to take her home.

In a lovely video she shared on TikTok, her man proudly balanced her luggage on his head as they walked. Her brother captured the moment as he led the front. While they strolled, the Anambra corps member's husband greeted a woman in the background and told her that he came for his wife.

In a new clip, the lady wrote that her husband feels so happy seeing her in the NYSC uniform.

Source: Legit.ng